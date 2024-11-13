SWS Partners Sells 3,986 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SWS Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $208.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.52 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,053,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,503,289. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.55.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

