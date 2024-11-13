Ted Buchan & Co Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ted Buchan & Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 975.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of Ted Buchan & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% in the first quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $176.22 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $823.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day moving average of $158.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.