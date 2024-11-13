The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 298.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 298.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after buying an additional 184,171 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of COO opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.