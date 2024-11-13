The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

HAIN opened at $6.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $600.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 433.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

