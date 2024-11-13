TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 1,128.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in TPG were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the second quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in TPG during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG stock opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $70.67.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $855.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -447.06%.

TPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

