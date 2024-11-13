Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,626 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $69.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

