Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,682 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $437,938.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,219,595.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,749,556 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $98.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

