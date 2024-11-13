Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

AY opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.