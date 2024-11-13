Van ECK Associates Corp Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 35.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

