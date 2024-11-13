VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,088,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,701,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 248,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 84,273 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,030,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,306,000.

Shares of PPH stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $661.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

