Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,695 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,410,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.37. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 18.06.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.76). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 52.51%. The business had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.23%.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

