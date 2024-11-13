Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

