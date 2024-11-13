Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $62,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,079,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,312,000 after buying an additional 47,967,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,158,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 282,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 39.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 80.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,450,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.28 million. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. B2Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

