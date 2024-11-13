Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 68,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zega Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.