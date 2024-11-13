Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Viad alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viad by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,376,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Viad by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,359,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,716,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Viad by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Price Performance

Viad stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $944.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.04. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.14. Viad had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Viad in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viad

About Viad

(Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.