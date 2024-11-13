Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at $1,630,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 14.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 21.8% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on VOD shares. UBS Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

