Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 190.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.85.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $385.64 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $249.34 and a 1 year high of $393.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

