Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $91,000 in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 785,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 309,958 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.60. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 90.40%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

