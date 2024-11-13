Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,412 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,559.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

XHR stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Several analysts have commented on XHR shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.