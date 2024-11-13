William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AAON

Get AAON alerts:

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AAON in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAON’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $137.73 on Monday. AAON has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $144.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in AAON by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after acquiring an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,934,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after buying an additional 446,344 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 552.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 350,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 296,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,700,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

