13,100 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in National Beverage by 584.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 760.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Trading Down 0.8 %

National Beverage stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.83. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%.

About National Beverage

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.