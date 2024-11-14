1,717 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

IWS opened at $136.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.31 and a 12-month high of $138.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

