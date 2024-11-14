18,332 Shares in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $173,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrossFirst Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Insider Transactions at CrossFirst Bankshares

In related news, Director George Bruce acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $17.35 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $855.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

