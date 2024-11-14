18,754 Shares in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in PRA Group by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 297,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 137,799 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 165,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $23.31 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $919.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $281.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.20 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PRA Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

