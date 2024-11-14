274 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,325,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,525,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at about $45,514,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 505,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,136,000 after acquiring an additional 235,145 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $29,250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 179.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 156,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $168.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $132.87 and a twelve month high of $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.