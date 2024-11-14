50,000 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8,471.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,005,000 after buying an additional 223,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,279,000 after buying an additional 548,094 shares during the period. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% during the first quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,529,000 after buying an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 19.5 %

Shares of ZI opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.12, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.