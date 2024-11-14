8,706 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,823,000 after buying an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 18.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,818,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,386,000 after acquiring an additional 447,498 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 36.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,349,000 after purchasing an additional 345,735 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of CONMED by 86.7% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 631,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 628,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,576,000 after purchasing an additional 209,064 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $117.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

