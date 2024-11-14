961 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $88,890,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $235.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $242.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

