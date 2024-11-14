Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,295 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $212,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

JEQ opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

