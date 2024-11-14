Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Trimmed by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 11.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $81,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 192,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,016,380.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,806 shares of company stock valued at $51,809,831 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.90 and a 200 day moving average of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

