Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General Sells 375,000 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $14,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,680,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,501,837.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ALKT opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,264,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,570,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,719,000 after purchasing an additional 181,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,059,000 after purchasing an additional 141,319 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 56.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 392,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

