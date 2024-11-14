Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 177.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at $78,829,326.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,239,306. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $97.92 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.52.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.