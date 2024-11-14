Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PIPR opened at $334.26 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $147.03 and a 12 month high of $347.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.78.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,556.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.