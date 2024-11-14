Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 2,996,362 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $214.10 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.52 and a fifty-two week high of $215.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.