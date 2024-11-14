Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.07 and traded as high as C$4.09. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$4.07, with a volume of 41,575 shares trading hands.

Andrew Peller Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.43 million, a PE ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.99.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

