Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 468 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 423,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after buying an additional 71,439 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $716,208.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average of $88.03. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $100.31.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.66%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

