Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 706 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTM. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DT Midstream by 324.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in DT Midstream by 100.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $100.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Read Our Latest Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.