Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $234.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $238.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at $42,953,500.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,170,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

