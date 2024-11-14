Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $4,223,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $802,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $28,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,315,527.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at $94,315,527.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

