Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Invests $51,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 46.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 221.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 301,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,731,000 after buying an additional 207,968 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $810,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NetApp by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $119.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.76. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $135.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $1,071,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,922,233.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,890 shares of company stock worth $1,369,172. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

