Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Invests $60,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 90,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 472,885 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,846.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,070,000 after buying an additional 463,965 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

