Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 463.8% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

PPG stock opened at $123.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average is $127.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

