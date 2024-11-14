Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.73.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $601.47 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $523.64 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $866.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $828.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.37%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,805,551.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,805,551.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,359 shares of company stock valued at $36,209,571 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

