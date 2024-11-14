Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,715 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 259.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,108,000 after buying an additional 108,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 4,778.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 103,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after buying an additional 101,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $859.41 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $454.71 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $800.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $724.10.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

About United Rentals



United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

