Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 373.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,906,000 after buying an additional 993,694 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $179.22 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.60 and a twelve month high of $182.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.89 and a 200 day moving average of $158.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

