Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after acquiring an additional 567,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $83.40 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

