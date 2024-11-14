Assetmark Inc. Buys 38,351 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 162.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,099,700,000 after buying an additional 3,734,770 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,085,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,759,590,000 after buying an additional 2,791,513 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,006,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,996,000 after buying an additional 2,562,066 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,755,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,685,000 after buying an additional 2,279,250 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,594,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,052,000 after buying an additional 1,023,297 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

