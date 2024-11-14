Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 156,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.4% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.64. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,955,351.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at $20,955,351.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,319 shares of company stock worth $2,063,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

