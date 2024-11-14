Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $264.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -100.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.