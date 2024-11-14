Atria Investments Inc Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in STERIS by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 15,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,336 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in STERIS by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in STERIS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 34,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS stock opened at $222.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.20. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $248.24. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on STE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

